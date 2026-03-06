Mayor O'Connell announces legislation focused on affordable childcare in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mayor Freddie O'Connell announces two pieces of legislation on Friday focused on affordable childcare in Nashville.

Legislation would expedite permitting for day cares and modernize regulations around where and how day cares operate.

“Throughout my time in office, we have focused on improving quality of life for Nashvillians, and ensuring families have access to reliable, affordable childcare is a key part of their ability to flourish in Nashville,” said Mayor Freddie O’Connell. “The first five years of a child’s life are some of the most important, and how we support them speaks to the values we share as a city. We need more childcare offerings, and this creates them.”

