Mayor Repays Preds Fan For Catfish Stunt

10:40 PM, Apr 6, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Mayor David Briley rewarded a Nashville Predators fan for "performing her civic duty" of mailing a catfish to the NHL headquarters.

Briley Meets sent a whole, frozen catfish to the NHL headquarters to protest an overturned goal.

The mayor visited her at work with cash to personally reimbursed her. He said he repaid her with his own money for the more than $100 she paid in shipping cost.

Meeks later said on Facebook she got a call from an NHL employee saying they thought it was "hilarious."

