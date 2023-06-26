Mayoral candidates and the Republican legislature: Can the relationship get better?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville leaders and the Republican supermajority legislature haven't been shy about the fact tensions have flared during the last year.

That has resulted in bills affecting the city from the last session from the airport to the sports authority.

So, we asked Nashville's slate of mayoral candidates — can they better this relationship?

NewsChannel 5 sent every person running for mayor a questionnaire with the same questions. We have not edited these answers from the candidates, meaning these responses are straight from them.

Metro Nashville government has been involved in a series of spats with the Republican-controlled state legislature that could have far-reaching effects on how the city functions. How will you work with the state legislature and preserve the will of Metro Nashville’s voters?

Natisha Brooks

Currently have a working relationship with State Representatives And State Senators. Will continue to meet with the legislators during their committee meetings and legislator’s Sessions to keep Davidson County Residents informed of State Issues. Top Priorities with working with the Legislatures: Fully Funded Mental Health Clinics, Teacher/Police Pay $70,000 - Seniors/Disabled Housing, Small Business/Property Tax Reduction.

Fran Bush

I would establish open and constructive lines of communication with state legislators, regardless of their political affiliation. Build relationships based on mutual respect and a shared commitment to the well-being of Nashville and its residents. Engage in proactive advocacy to protect the autonomy and decision-making authority of local government. Clearly communicate the importance of local control in addressing the unique needs and challenges of Metro Nashville.

Highlight the positive impact of local initiatives and policies on the community. Reach out to legislators and build relationships from other districts and cities who may share common interests or face similar challenges. Work collaboratively with these allies to advocate for policies that respect local decision-making and preserve the will of Metro Nashville's voters. I will remain persistent and vigilant in advocating for the interests of Metro Nashville. Stay informed about proposed state legislation and proactively engage in discussions and negotiations to protect local decision-making and ensure the preservation of the will of Metro Nashville's voters.

Heidi Campbell

I have been firmly against these measures in the State Senate and have always been outspoken in my opposition to them. Helping Nashville deal with the legislation’s ramifications will require us not only to explore workarounds but also to work with lawmakers to tamp down the attacks and redirect our combined efforts to help our constituents. As someone who has worked alongside the sponsors of this legislation, I have already built the relationships necessary to accomplish this goal.

The fact that I have won the endorsement of every Davidson County Delegation member who has weighed in on this race so far, is evidence of my ability to work across the aisle while simultaneously remaining a staunch defender of our priorities. Additionally, I want to rebuild our relationship with the Greater Nashville Regional Mayors Caucus. This group of mayors is an excellent way for our city to work with surrounding communities and advocate for sensible, nonpartisan legislative initiatives. As a former caucus member, I am well-prepared to do just that.

Bernie Cox

This bothers me to this day. Politics is often determined as to whether one has “D” or an “R” in front of their name. I recall the days I was able to have a spirited conversation with a group of friends. Each of us would do our best to convince the other to our point of view.

At the end . . . we’d go out and have a beer! Sadly, those days are gone due to politics and which side of the political aisle you sit. It will take a mayor that is able to sit these folks at a conference table and apply common sense to issues in discussion, and decide what is actually best for Nashville . . . not politics.

Jim Gingrich

What is happening right now with the state has all of us asking, “Where is the adult in the room?” Rather than focus on what is best for the people they serve, we have politicians and insiders seeking to score political points. I am not a political insider, and I will not play these games.

But our relationship with the state requires a strategy that extends beyond strengthening our relationship with the Governor and Legislative leadership.

The Nashville mayor is the natural convener across the state, and we can build coalitions to aid in our debates with the state. For instance, the greater Nashville region accounted for 50% of the economic growth of the state over the past 10 years, and all of our surrounding counties and towns are part of that ecosystem. As mayor, I will invest my time building productive relationships with our neighbors. We also share common challenges with all of the other major cities across the state, be it affordable housing, crime or education.

I’ve negotiated with the state and I have disagreed with the State. As mayor, I’ll stop the games and get back to solving problems.

Sharon Hurt

The first thing I will do is meet with Speaker Sexton and establish a working relationship. I believe communication is key and as a Black woman, I bring a different approach to my communication that can be disarming and uncommon in Tennessee politics. I’m a fighter for the people and they’re not used to my approach. Regardless, we have legal strategies to combat attacks on Metro government and I support the non-enforcement of certain state laws and bringing up a legal case where appropriate, like the recent successful case against reducing the size of the Council.

Freddie O'Connell

Cities like ours are economic engines of the state. It is our people — and our policies — that have brought in the money that these state legislators use to improve their far-away counties and to fund state-based programs. I will revisit the relationship between Metro Nashville and the state government, but it needs to come from a place where Nashville understands our value, knows our points of leverage, and asserts our power.

I have been able to be deeply effective in local government while knowing that the state might create obstacles and constraints, and I think that’s the experience we need a mayor to have. I also think that there is a fundamental difference between the public policy perspective that I offer, and the performative politics of others. We need a mayor who is willing to put in the work on projects that matter, outside of the spotlight of the press and social media, and build real offline relationships with the governor, leadership, and committee chairs.

As a former board member of Cumberland Region Tomorrow, I also expect to reinvest in regional relationships with city and county mayors, as well as other big city mayors. And I will work with organizations like We Decide Tennessee to help our county delegation to the General Assembly and state legislators know that Nashville doesn’t stand alone.

Alice Rolli

Alice Rolli believes it is possible to love both Nashville and Tennessee and our residents benefit when we work together. The highest point in the county is named for Alice’s great-grandfather — Ganier Ridge at Radnor Lake. Residents nearby don’t care that it is a state park — they are glad that our city leaders worked with the state and today we have a park instead of 300 houses on that land. Alice’s approach — and position as a common sense, pragmatic, Republican leader capable of building bridges — is decidedly different from the rest of the field. She is the only candidate who has been to talk with the county mayors leading our fast-growing neighboring counties. And she is the only candidate to meet with the head of the 70-member Mayor’s caucus. Davidson County is not alone in experiencing challenges of growth — and challenges that are exacerbated by certain state laws that make it difficult for us to charge impact fees to capture the cost of growth at the site of growth.

Uniquely, Alice believes we will get more done to change laws when we work together with our regional mayors to arrive at solutions that benefit county governments grappling with the cost of growth. Also, to repair relationships with the state we’ve got to get our city’s priorities in order - we are dead last in the state for high school preparedness and we devote more of our city’s budget to our debt payments than the entire state of Tennessee, combined. Managing our city well — and working with the state — will ultimately benefit our residents.

Vivian Wilhoite

We must have a hard reset with our partners in the state government. I believe we have way more in common than we do different. I will be a Mayor who works to build consensus and supports everyone. I will hire a lobbyist that who will know and carry the vision of the Nashville and Davidson County, work on the common grounds which will benefit the people and operations of Davidson County and tell us what we need to know and not want we want to hear. We will continue to fight respectfully on those issues where we disagree A win for Nashville should be seen as a win for the State of Tennessee. We must work together and stop the petty politics.

Matt Wiltshire

The relationship right now is fundamentally broken and the next Mayor has got to fix it. I have a proven track record of building constructive relationships across the political aisle and across levels of government, and I already have invested in repairing our broken relationship with the state. Now, don’t get me wrong – there are a few things the legislature has done that have absolutely enraged me. But, nobody is going to be better off if we throw up our hands and don’t talk to one another.

When I served as director of ECD and when I worked at the Housing Authority I worked closely with counterparts at state ECD and State Housing Authority — those folks were often times from a different political party than me, but we found common ground that was rooted in a relationship and a baseline of trust. I’ll take a similar approach as Mayor.

Now, I want to be very clear. Building a relationship does not mean we won’t disagree. In fact — I believe when we build a relationship we can stand up for our principles even more strongly. And if the legislature continues to attack Nashville or Nashvillians in future sessions, I’m going to be the first to push back.

Jeff Yarbro

The ongoing conflicts between Nashville's Metropolitan Government and the Tennessee General Assembly are unsustainable. It is crucial for the next Mayor of Nashville to prioritize the city's autonomy and develop a strategy to prevent and navigate conflicts. This strategy should include consistent communication with state leaders, developing collaborative solutions, and forging coalitions within Nashville and across the state.

By working together to actively lobby against laws that negatively impact our community, we can build a brighter future for all Nashville residents. Regardless of what laws and policies are enacted at the state level, the next Mayor must bring the full resources of the city to bear to ensure Nashville is a genuinely welcoming community where all of our residents feel safe, secure, and supported in living full lives and providing a better future for their families.