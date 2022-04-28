Mayor's budget proposal includes more money and benefits for MNPS workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Mayor John Cooper announced during his 2022 State of Metro Address some major investments in education.

Cooper is proposing $91.2 million of new funding for Metro Nashville Public Schools.

This is a new record from last year's $81 million in funding — which included a historic teacher raise.

Cooper said this new investment will fund salary step increases and a 4% cost-of-living adjustment for MNPS support staff.

"It allows us to bring bus drivers up to competitive wages…fill the more than 150 bus driver vacancies…and get every child to their seat by the morning bell for a full day of learning. Now for every parent who has had your morning disrupted by a late bus, this will help you," Cooper said.

The Mayor is also proposing a pay increase for cafeteria workers and para-professionals.

Under this proposed budget all MNPS employees will receive paid family medical leave.

"Teachers and support staff should no longer have to choose between taking care of their own child and a career educating someone else’s. This is a landmark commitment towards elevating and respecting educators in Nashville," Cooper said.

Cooper said in the speech fixing the city's finances made this investment possible.

MNPS Director of Schools expressed her support for the proposal in a statement