Mccabe Park Little League celebrates community day with a splash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Free hot dogs, a blowup water slide, whiffle ball, a dunk tank and more were featured the third annual Community Day with Mccabe Park Little League.

Mccabe Park Little League has been around since 1986.

It is a nonprofit run by a board of parent volunteers. The league is for boys and girls ages 4 to 12, and they host a few fun events every year. This year, the event took place Sunday afternoon from 12 to 3 p.m. and all families, friends, neighbors and potential little league players were welcome.

Janel Lacey, board member on the league for 4 years, said it's a great opportunity to get everyone together. Her son is seven, and has been in the league for years.

"After seven years, it's like an extended family," Lacey said. "Your kids kind of grow up together."

In between dodgeball matches, a grandfather spoke about watching his grandsons in the league.

"I've been watching them for a couple of years, since they were about this high," he said, with a hand close to the ground. "They've grown up now, and they're a lot of fun to play with."

Representative John Ray Clemmons volunteers with the league, and he was in the dunk booth from 1:00 to 1:30 p.m. at the event.

Mccabe Park Little League is in the Sylvan Park neighborhood of West Nashville. The oldest division, called majors, will get the chance this year to do a tournament style fall season with four tournament games for the 11 and 12-year-olds.

If you want to learn more about the league, you can visit their website. Lacey said they hope to have a fun chili cook-off event at the final tournament game in the fall.