McCarthy is no longer Speaker of the House. Who voted for and against him in the TN House?

Kevin McCarthy
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responds to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy told other GOP lawmakers shortly after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection that he would urge then-President Donald Trump to resign, according to an audio recording posted Thursday night, April 21, 2022 by The New York Times. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Kevin McCarthy
Posted at 4:49 PM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 17:52:12-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Kevin McCarthy (R) has been voted out as Speaker of the House, making history as the first to be ousted through this procedure.

Two Tennessee House members, Tim Burchett (R-Knoxville) and Steve Cohen (D-Memphis), voted against him.

Burchett commented on his decision to vote against McCarthy in a twitter post.

Burchett mentioned in social media previously that he would vote against McCarthy, citing his failure to pass a spending bill to extend the deadline "like we do every year."

Meanwhile, Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Columbia), who considered voting McCarthy out of the position, voted to keep him.

"A team might fire a coach at the end of the season but not mid-game," his twitter statement said. "I fear vacating the speaker would be premature and risk another bloated CR in November."

It is unclear when a new Speaker will be elected. For now, the interim speaker is Patrick McHenry. He recessed the House so that both parties can begin to find a path forward and hold meetings to choose new speaker nominees.

Here is the list of people who voted for and against McCarthy in the Tennessee House delegation:

For keeping McCarthy:

  • Rep. Scott DesJarlais, R-South Pittsburg
  • Rep. Chuck Fleishmann, R-Ooltewah
  • Rep. Mark Green, R-Clarksville
  • Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Kingsport
  • Rep. David Kustoff, R-Germantown
  • Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Columbia
  • Rep. John Rose, R-Cookeville

For kicking McCarthy out:

  • Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Knoxville
  • Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Memphis

National has more details on the debate on McCarthy's oust and the vote totals.

