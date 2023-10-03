McCarthy is no longer Speaker of the House. Who voted for and against him in the TN House?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Kevin McCarthy (R) has been voted out as Speaker of the House, making history as the first to be ousted through this procedure.

Two Tennessee House members, Tim Burchett (R-Knoxville) and Steve Cohen (D-Memphis), voted against him.

Burchett commented on his decision to vote against McCarthy in a twitter post.

I voted for the motion to vacate, as I said I would. Here's my statement. pic.twitter.com/IUewrPGGqK — Rep. Tim Burchett (@RepTimBurchett) October 3, 2023

Burchett mentioned in social media previously that he would vote against McCarthy, citing his failure to pass a spending bill to extend the deadline "like we do every year."

Meanwhile, Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Columbia), who considered voting McCarthy out of the position, voted to keep him.

"A team might fire a coach at the end of the season but not mid-game," his twitter statement said. "I fear vacating the speaker would be premature and risk another bloated CR in November."

It is unclear when a new Speaker will be elected. For now, the interim speaker is Patrick McHenry. He recessed the House so that both parties can begin to find a path forward and hold meetings to choose new speaker nominees.

Here is the list of people who voted for and against McCarthy in the Tennessee House delegation:

For keeping McCarthy:



Rep. Scott DesJarlais, R-South Pittsburg

Rep. Chuck Fleishmann, R-Ooltewah

Rep. Mark Green, R-Clarksville

Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Kingsport

Rep. David Kustoff, R-Germantown

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Columbia

Rep. John Rose, R-Cookeville

For kicking McCarthy out:



Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Knoxville

Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Memphis

National has more details on the debate on McCarthy's oust and the vote totals.