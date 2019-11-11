Menu

Watch
News

Actions

McConnell: Bevin 'had a good 4 years,' but likely lost

Posted: 12:55 PM, Nov 11, 2019
Updated: 2019-11-11 13:55:24-05
items.[0].image.alt
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 17: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to the media after attending the Republican weekly policy luncheon on Capitol Hill, September 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. McConnell spoke on several topics including stalled gun control legislation. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Senate Lawmakers Hold Media Availability After Weekly Policy Luncheons

GHENT, Ky. (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin "had a good four years," but he says a review of Bevin's narrow reelection defeat is unlikely to change the outcome.

Bevin trailed Democrat Andy Beshear by about 5,000 votes in the Nov. 5 election. A re-canvass of votes is scheduled Thursday.

McConnell was in Carroll County on Monday to tout a US-Spain treaty he helped pass that cut the taxes for the North American Stainless plant.

While there, McConnell said he's "sorry Matt came up short." He says the re-canvass is unlikely to change the election results, and that "barring a dramatic reversal on the re-canvass, we'll have a new governor in three weeks."

Bevin has cited voting irregularities in the governor's race but has not provided evidence.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
480x360-BROKEN-Docuseries.jpg

Broken

Start watching now