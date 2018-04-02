McEwen Man Recovering After Being Shot During Home Invasion

MCEWEN. Tenn. - A young man shot at point blank range during a bizarre home invasion is making a miraculous recovery and officials are trying to determine if the man who pulled the trigger was high at the time of the incident.
Cody Givens was asleep inside his home in McEwen on March 23, when officials said Christopher Keller broke into the house on Lost Lane. Givens was shot once in the left side of his face. The gunshot broke his jaw, three teeth and left him unable to speak.
Officials said Keller is the ex-boyfriend of Given’s current girlfriend, but the two had never met one another prior to last week’s home invasion.
After an extensive manhunt, Keller was arrested by deputies in Humphreys County and charged with attempted first-degree murder.
“He was sound asleep, they never heard the guy come in the house, never heard him,” said Cody Given’s sister, Chelsea Seadler.
Givens, age 25, had to spend six days in the ICU at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Doctors left the bullet inside of his neck because they determined it would be too risky to remove it. Prior to being released from the hospital, Givens had to have his mouth wired shut and is facing weeks of intensive recovery at home.
“He’s not gonna let this hold him down, he’s a strong man,” his sister added.
Givens is facing thousands of dollars in medical bills. As a result, his family has setup a GoFundMe account to help with expenses.
