McGavock High School on lockdown after fight involving ‘several students’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Public Schools says McGavock High School has been placed on lockdown after a “fight involving several students.”

It’s unclear what led up to the fight, but MNPS officials said the “situation is under control.”

Sean Braisted, the district’s executive officer of communications, said they are not aware of any guns or knives being involved in the fight. However, Braisted said a student was transported for medical treatment for minor injuries after breaking through a window and cutting their hand.

"MNPS Security and our MNPD School Resource Officer are here to ensure the safety of students at dismissal," Braisted said in part.

MNPS said those students involved in the fight will face disciplinary action. No additional details were known.