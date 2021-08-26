Watch
News

Actions

McGavock High School on lockdown after fight involving ‘several students’

items.[0].image.alt
WTVF
FILE photo
Police-Bluelights900_1443101312637_24351626_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted at 1:43 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 14:56:10-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Public Schools says McGavock High School has been placed on lockdown after a “fight involving several students.”

It’s unclear what led up to the fight, but MNPS officials said the “situation is under control.”

Sean Braisted, the district’s executive officer of communications, said they are not aware of any guns or knives being involved in the fight. However, Braisted said a student was transported for medical treatment for minor injuries after breaking through a window and cutting their hand.

"MNPS Security and our MNPD School Resource Officer are here to ensure the safety of students at dismissal," Braisted said in part.

MNPS said those students involved in the fight will face disciplinary action. No additional details were known.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Introducing SkyMap