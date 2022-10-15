MDHA affordable housing wait list opens October 19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) will be opening its affordable housing waitlist on a first-come, first-served basis starting at noon on Wednesday. The applications will close at 3 p.m. on Friday.

Applications will be for J. Henry Hale Apartments, which feature up to four-bedroom apartments, located on Jo Johnston Ave. Anyone currently on the waiting list for these apartments will need to reapply.

Applications will only be accepted online, at the MDHA website. They should take about 10 minutes to complete, but applicants will need to register a username and password and have a valid email address. Applicants will receive an email confirming a successful submission after applying.

To view a sample application, click here. It may be helpful to review to ensure you have all the information you need to successfully apply when the window opens.

If you need additional assistance to apply, you may call the management office during the application window at 615-252-3667 and choose option 3.

The MDHA assures the public that all applicants are accepted:

MDHA does not discriminate on the basis of age, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, color, national origin, religion, disability or any other legally protected status in admission to, access to, or operations of its programs, services, or activities. For assistance with language interpretation or other accommodation or service, call 615-252-8464. For TDD services, call 615-252-8599.