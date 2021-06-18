Watch
News

Actions

MDHA gives college scholarship to Courtnie Taylor

items.[0].videoTitle
Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency honored Courtney Taylor with a college scholarship.
Posted at 10:55 PM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 23:55:57-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We told you last month about a special student, who overcame her disability and was accepted into Vanderbilt's Next Steps Program

On Thursday, Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency honored her with a college scholarship.

When she was just two months old, Courtnie Taylor was diagnosed with Williams Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder, then scoliosis development delay and most recently a brain tumor.

But she didn't let her disabilities stop her and now she's been accepted into Vanderbilt's Next Steps Program with plans to become a veterinarian.

Courtnie is a recent graduate of Hillsboro High School where she cheered for four years and advocated for other students.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (5).png

News

Buy Tickets Now