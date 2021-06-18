MDHA gives college scholarship to Courtnie Taylor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We told you last month about a special student, who overcame her disability and was accepted into Vanderbilt's Next Steps Program

On Thursday, Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency honored her with a college scholarship.

When she was just two months old, Courtnie Taylor was diagnosed with Williams Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder, then scoliosis development delay and most recently a brain tumor.

But she didn't let her disabilities stop her and now she's been accepted into Vanderbilt's Next Steps Program with plans to become a veterinarian.

Courtnie is a recent graduate of Hillsboro High School where she cheered for four years and advocated for other students.