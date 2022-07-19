MDHA opening application period for elderly housing in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency will open the affordable housing waiting list for an apartment building in Nashville.

Vine Hill Studio Apartments — an elderly and disabled property — will become on a first-come, first-served basis from noon on July 20 to 3 p.m. Aug. 3. Anyone currently on the waiting list for Vine Hill Studio Apartments will need to reapply.

In order to qualify for elderly and disabled housing, the head of household must be at least 62 or have a documented disability.

Applications will be accepted online only and can be submitted 24 hours a day during the open application period at www.nashville-mdha.org.

Those interested in applying may view a sample application here. This will allow applicants to gather the information needed to successfully complete the online-only application.

Vine Hill Studio Apartments is located at 625 Benton Ave.

