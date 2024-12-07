MDHA opening waiting lists for three family properties in the Nashville area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — MDHA is opening its waiting lists for three family properties in the Nashville area.

Applications will be accepted online only and can be submitted 24 hours a day during the open application period at www.nashville-mdha.org.

These are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Each property has its own waiting list, so applicants interested will have to apply to each place individually.

Napier Place at 648 Claiborne St. in South Nashville.

Applications will be accepted for one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. The waiting list will be open from noon Dec. 10, 2024, until 3 p.m. Dec 12, 2024.

Need assistance? Call the management office at 615-252-2288 (press 3 when prompted) between noon and 3 p.m. Dec. 10, 2024.

Edgehill Apartments at 1277 12th Ave. S. in Midtown.

Applications will be accepted for two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom apartments. The waiting list will be open from noon Dec. 11, 2024, until 3 p.m. Dec. 13, 2024.

Need assistance? Call the management office at 615-252-2294 (press 3 when prompted) between noon and 3 p.m. Dec. 11, 2024.

Sudekum Apartments at 101 University Court in South Nashville.

Applications will be accepted for two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom apartments. The waiting list will be open from noon Dec. 17, 2024, until 3 p.m. Dec. 19, 2024.

Need assistance? Call the management office at 615-252-3660 (press 3 when prompted) between noon and 3 p.m. Dec. 17, 2024.

