MDHA opens up elderly project-based voucher waiting list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — MDHA is opening up its elderly project-based voucher waiting list.
The agency will accept online-only applications beginning at noon on September 19 and continuing through 3 p.m. on September 26.
To qualify for elderly housing, the head of household or spouse must be at least 62 years old.
This is NOT on a first-come, first-served basis, so as long as you apply during the waiting list period, you have a chance of being placed near the top of the waiting list.
Robinson Flats is a property that that features one- and two-bedroom apartments. In order to qualify for elderly housing, applicants must be 62 or older and have an adjusted income at or below 50 percent of the area median income.
You can apply here.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kim.rafferty@newschannel5.com.
