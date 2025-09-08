MDHA opens wait lists for two affordable housing properties in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — MDHA is opening up waiting lists for two properties on a first-come, first-served basis on September 10th and 11th.

These locations both feature studio and one-bedroom units, with preference given to applicants who are 62 years or older or have a disability.

The wait list will be open from noon on September 10th until 3 p.m. on September 16 for the Gernert Studio Apartments at 1101 Edgehill Ave and from noon on September 11th until 3 p.m. on September 16th for Edgefield Manor at 525 Shelby Ave.

Applications also require a valid email address and will only be accepted online. They can be submitted 24 hours a day during the open application period at nashville-mdha.org by clicking the button on the large yellow banner at the top of the homepage that says “Apply Now for Housing.”

Each property has its own waiting list, so those interested in both properties must fill out two applications.

