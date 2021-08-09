Watch
MDHA to open affordable housing waiting list

Posted at 4:33 PM, Aug 09, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As uncertainty looms over the eviction moratorium in Tennessee, there is an option available for those seeking affordable housing.

Applications open this Wednesday for the Sudekum Apartments and run through Friday.

They're available on a first-come basis for the two, three, four and five-bedroom apartments.

All applications must be submitted online; click here for more information on submitting.

Assistance will also be provided by Catholic Charities of Tennessee from noon until 3 p.m. during the open application period at their C.E. McGruder Family Resource Center at 2013 25th Ave. N.

