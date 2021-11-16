Watch
MDHA to open family affordable housing waitlist this week; Here's how to apply

Sky 5/WTVF
(FILE) - Downtown Nashville in May 2021
Posted at 7:52 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 20:52:16-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency will open its family affordable housing waitlist this week.

Starting Thursday, families can apply for a Project-Based Voucher property. Applications will be accepted online only on a first-come, first-served basis.

The application will open at 12 pm. November 18 until 12 p.m. November 19.

The properties are two and three-bedroom apartments, which are expected to be available in the spring and summer of 2022.

Anyone who needs assistance in applying can call the MDHA information line at 615-782-3980 between 12 and 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Applicants will need to register a new username and password and have a valid email address. For the link to apply, click here.

