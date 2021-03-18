MDHA to open waiting lists for two affordable housing options

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) announced it will open waiting lists for Historic Preston Taylor Apartments I and Historic Preston Taylor Apartments II on a first-come, first-served basis in March 2021.

Anyone currently on the waiting list for Historic Preston Taylor Apartments will need to reapply.

Click here to apply.

Historic Preston Taylor Apartments I features one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom apartments. Historic Preston Taylor Apartments II features two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments.

Applicants interested in both Historic Preston Taylor Apartments I and Historic Preston Taylor Apartments II will need to fill out two online applications.

Applications will be accepted online only and can be submitted 24 hours a day during the open application period. Applicants will need to register a new username and password and have a valid email address. Once an application is submitted, applicants will receive an email confirming that the application was submitted successfully.

Applicants interested in Historic Preston Taylor Apartments I and Historic Preston Taylor II who are in need of assistance may call the management office at 615-252-3680 (choose option 3 when prompted) between noon and 3 p.m. during the two open application periods. Assistance is limited to calls due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Waiting list opening dates are listed below:

Historic Preston Taylor Apartments I

3900 Clifton Ave.

One-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom apartments

Waiting List Opens: Noon March 22, 2021Waiting List Closes: 3 p.m. March 24, 2021

Historic Preston Taylor Apartments II

3900 Clifton Ave.

Two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments

Waiting List Opens: Noon March 24, 2021Waiting List Closes: 3 p.m. March 26, 2021