MDHA to open waitlist for affordable housing family property

There's no doubt affordable housing is becoming harder to find in Nashville — just ask those at the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency.

"We've been opening waiting lists for more than two years now on a monthly basis because of what's going on in the world and what we've seen is that several hundred people will apply for these waiting lists," said spokesperson Jamie Berry.

MDHA rotates more than 30 waitlists for properties it owns, as well as those that accept project-based vouchers.

"I would say that our Section 8 program is the most sought after and the tenant-based vouchers especially — we'll have 10,000 people apply for that waiting list when we open it," Berry said.

But this week another waitlist will open for the Cumberland View apartments.

"So residents pay 30% of their adjusted income," said Berry. "So if their adjusted income is $100 then they would pay $30."

The units are especially appealing to larger families. It's one of the few locations that offer up to six-bedroom apartments.

"I would just encourage anyone that's interested to make sure that you get on there right before noon, start hitting that refresh button and apply as soon as that waiting list opens because it is first come first served," said Berry.

This comes as MDHA prepares to hold a ribbon-cutting for a new development on Rosa Parks and break ground on a new development on Sixth Street.

"We do believe that both of them will help alleviate a little bit of the need but there's still such a great need," Berry said.

The waitlist for Cumberland View opens at noon on Tuesday and lasts through 3 p.m. on Friday. Hundreds are expected to sign up.

Applications will be accepted online only and can be submitted 24 hours a day during the open application period at www.nashville-mdha.org (click on the button that says Apply for Housing).

The application is simple and takes approximately 10 minutes to complete. Applicants will need to register a new username and password and have a valid email address. Once an application is submitted, applicants will receive an email confirming that the application was submitted successfully.

Applicants interested in Cumberland View who are in need of assistance may call the management office at 615-252-3720 (choose option 3 when prompted) between noon and 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Assistance is currently limited to phone calls in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To view a sample application, click here.