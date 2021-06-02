Watch
MDHA's affordable housing applications now open; here's how to apply

The online only applications for the new Family Project-Based Voucher Location start being accepted at noon today on a first come first serve basis.
Posted at 12:00 PM, Jun 02, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More families will have access to affordable housing when applications go live for a new low-income community.

The online-only applications for the new Family Project-Based Voucher Location opened at noon on Wednesday on a first-come, first-serve basis.

This is geared towards low- and moderate-income families, but the help is tied to the units, not the family, so they only get the assistance while living in a unit.

One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are expected to available later this year at Hillside Flats, which is under construction right now.

Applications take about five minutes and can be submitted 24 hours a day. They close at 3 p.m. on Friday.

The application can be found at Nashville-MDHA.org, just hit apply for housing.

For assistance, Catholic Charities of Tennessee will be helping out during the application time frame from noon until 3 p.m. at their C.E. McGruder Family Resource Center on 25th Avenue S.

If you are 62 and up or have a disability, you can call the MDHA information line at 615-782-3960 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for help.

The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency says it provides affordable housing opportunities to more than 13,500 families.

