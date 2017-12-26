Meals On Wheels Delivers Christmas Cheer

Cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - For the 28th straight year, volunteers with FiftyForward Meals on Wheels gathered together to pick up food and gifts and deliver them to those in need.
"Christmas is all about giving," T.J. Duncan, one of the volunteers, said. "Sharing the love of Christ with everybody."
This year, about 300 meals were delivered across Nashville through FiftyForward, and they also delivered gifts that were donated by Dollar General.
People of all ages and from all different backgrounds participated in the day. Some have made it a family tradition, wanting to help others on Christmas.
Adult hunger in Tennessee is among the nation's highest, and Meals on Wheels' critical service provides nourishment and interaction for program recipients.
Each year, FiftyForward Meals on Wheels delivers approximately 16,000 meals, and they always need volunteers.