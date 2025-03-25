Medal of Honor wall unveiled at Governor's Square Mall honoring local military heroes

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's National Medal of Honor Day.

That honor is the highest award our country bestows to those who've served in the military.

Tuesday a display recognizing some local heroes who've received the medal made its debut at Governor's Square Mall in Clarksville.

“The Medal of Honor is for someone who has gone above and beyond the call of duty, someone who regards the situation higher than his own life,” said Fred Shaw, an Army Veteran and Commander of the American Legion Post 72.

The names, faces, and heroic stories of 46 people awarded the Medal of Honor are on display as of Tuesday.

“It was time for us to recognize just some of the bravest of the brave, and in a small way, pay tribute to what these people do for our national security every day,” said Joe Bell, spokesperson for Governor's Square Mall.

In total about 3500 people have received the honor since it was created, the heroes on display in Clarksville all share a common connection beyond the medal.

“They are all members of the 101st Airborne Division, or the 5th Special Forces Brigade, which are based right here in Clarksville at Fort Campbell,” Bell said.

"That wall is to remember them and remember their service to the United States,” Shaw said.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.