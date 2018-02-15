NASHVILLE, Tenn. - If you find yourself confused by cryptocurrency, there's a media company for that, and they're based right here in Nashville.
Take a tour through BTC Inc. and you can feel the change in the air. The company is growing.
"BTC Inc. I think is the second oldest continuously-operating cryptocurrency company in the world," said CEO David Bailey. "Back then there were probably 10,000 people that owned cryptocurrency. Now there's probably 10 million. Maybe more."
With millions investing, education is critical. That's where BTC comes in.
BTC Inc. has several holdings, including Bitcoin Magazine and Let's Talk Bitcoin, the largest podcast network dedicated to the subject.
"That's kind of the focus. To help educate people, get them caught up to speed about why this matters and what's going on," he said.
So while Music City may seem like an unlikely hub for all things bitcoin, Bailey said his company is banking on Nashville and the future of cryptocurrency.
"We're headquartered here in Nashville but we have offices in Austin, New York, Shanghai, Moscow," he said.
BTC said they're coming up on 50 full-time employees in Nashville.