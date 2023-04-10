Medical care continues to suffer due to rising inflation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Health care continues to take a back seat as the nation deals with inflation. A new survey found more adults put off medical care in 2022 than in the past 20 years.

The Gallup Poll found almost 40 percent of adults surveyed had put off treatment due to cost last year, up from 26 percent in 2021. The care that suffered most was dental care followed by vision services and doctor's office visits. Surveys also found people weren't taking medications as prescribed.

It all stems from the rising costs of food, housing prices and transportation, but experts say treating cancer or chronic conditions like diabetes early can save lives and be less expensive than treating illnesses in advanced-stages.

Even as some everyday costs are starting to go down, 100 million people suffer from medical debt. About 1 in 8 of them owe more than $10,000.

Routine visits are also difficult for those without insurance. In 2018, data shows more than 12 percent of Tennesseans were uninsured.