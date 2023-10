MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Murfreesboro Police Department has issued an all-clear after initial reports of a bomb threat.

Police said reports were taken outside the First Watch parking lot, which turned out to be a false alarm. A man placed a rubber bumper with duct tape and wires to prevent dents from his car, he told police.

Medical Center Parkway is reopening.

Police said the confusion caused a response from local, state and federal agencies with schools placed on a lockdown.