Medical examiner reveals cause of death for murdered Macon County teen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new report from the medical examiner's office revealed how a Macon County teen died this summer after she was reported missing.

Trinity Bostic, 17, was found in a wooded area along a roadway in Hendersonville, where a trash worker discovered her body. The medical examiner said she died after a gunshot wound to the head and neck. Her death is ruled a homicide.

The report said an unfired cartridge for a firearm was found in the same area as Bostic's body.

Her body was found 45 miles away from where she lived in Lafayette.

A judge ruled in early August that Fernando Perales Mejia, 17 — who is accused of killing her — will be tried as an adult.

Trinity's friends believe he is an ex-boyfriend. His first adult court appearance will be Sep. 27 at 9:30 a.m.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com.