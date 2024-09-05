Medical examiner reveals cause of death for murdered Macon County teen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new report from the medical examiner's office revealed how a Macon County teen died this summer after she was reported missing.
Trinity Bostic, 17, was found in a wooded area along a roadway in Hendersonville, where a trash worker discovered her body. The medical examiner said she died after a gunshot wound to the head and neck. Her death is ruled a homicide.
The report said an unfired cartridge for a firearm was found in the same area as Bostic's body.
Her body was found 45 miles away from where she lived in Lafayette.
A judge ruled in early August that Fernando Perales Mejia, 17 — who is accused of killing her — will be tried as an adult.
Trinity's friends believe he is an ex-boyfriend. His first adult court appearance will be Sep. 27 at 9:30 a.m.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
It’s a sad reality that area animal shelters and non-profit rescue organizations face constant overcrowding -- with so many dogs, cats and other animals waiting for a forever home. Jason Lamb reports here that Metro leaders are working with those groups – including Critter Cavalry – to find solutions. I’ve fostered a dog from Critter Cavalry, so I understand the need is great. And I found my pup Domino through another local group, Proverbs Animal Rescue. Ultimately, it starts with all of us. Getting more dogs and cats spayed or neutered can help control the pet population – and ease the burden.
-Rhori Johnston