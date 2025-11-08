Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Medical helicopter crashes in Wilson County; crews responding

Wilson County helicopter crash
WTVF
Emergency crews respond to the scene of a LifeFlight helicopter crash south of the Gallatin airport.
Wilson County helicopter crash
Posted
and last updated

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Emergency crews are responding after a LifeFlight helicopter crashed Saturday afternoon south of the Gallatin airport.

According to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, the single-engine aircraft went down in the 7100 block of Cairo Bend Road. Deputies are coordinating with multiple agencies to secure the scene.

Officials say the helicopter, identified as LifeFlight One, is one of two LifeFlight aircraft, which typically carries three crew members — a pilot, nurse, and EMT.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes to allow emergency crews to respond safely. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Vandy's band of misfits turns heads with 7-1 start

This is a story I immediately went home and showed my boys - young athletes with big dreams. The Vanderbilt football team's success has stolen the spotlight - what I love about Steve Layman's story is he reveals the individual hardships it took to get there. As Clark Lea says, "we all have scuff marks." This team proves perseverance pays off!

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.