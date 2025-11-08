Medical helicopter crashes in Wilson County; crews responding

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Emergency crews are responding after a LifeFlight helicopter crashed Saturday afternoon south of the Gallatin airport.

According to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, the single-engine aircraft went down in the 7100 block of Cairo Bend Road. Deputies are coordinating with multiple agencies to secure the scene.

Officials say the helicopter, identified as LifeFlight One, is one of two LifeFlight aircraft, which typically carries three crew members — a pilot, nurse, and EMT.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes to allow emergency crews to respond safely. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.