Medically retired Army veteran will rebuild life in Tennessee with donated home

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A medically retired Army veteran is returning home to Tennessee.

Specialist William Thomas has spent more than a decade recovering from injuries he received in combat.

Now, thanks to a nonprofit, he'll be able to move home, into a new home that will fit his and his family's needs.

Flags lined a welcome home procession fit for a soldier.

And out of the van came Army Specialist William Thomas.

His mother was one of the first to greet them.

“This is a big deal,” said Jan Oakes. “Look at all these people.”

Thomas's injuries are still apparent, and some of his injuries are invisible after his vehicle drove over an IED while serving in Afghanistan in 2012.

“In the blink of an eye, their life and their family’s life’s changed forever,” said Tom Landwermeyer, Brigadier General, USA, Ret.

Landwermeyer is the President and CEO of the nonprofit, Homes for Our Troops.

“We have a large family presence and can’t wait to have him here,” said Oakes.

Years of recovery later, the nonprofit Homes for Our Troops is making it possible for the native Tennessean to return home.

“They get to choose where they want to live. We go out and find land, buy it after they approve it. Find a custom home builder in the area and build them up from the ground up,” said Landwermeyer.

“Living in a regular home has all kinds of challenges that really revolve around safety and access accessibility,” he said.

With more than 40 adaptations, the future Murfreesboro home will allow the proud dad to care for himself and his young family.

“I’ve pushed as hard as I could. There was a time I was really down, living out in Texas. I got really down on myself. I had this new sense of freedom that came about,” said Thomas.

“We’ve been needing a home that needs to be retrofitted for us. We finally get this opportunity. It’s mind-blowing,” he said.

The plot of land on Bradyville Pike holds just piles of dirt now, but promises an even warmer welcome home.

“Everything is the limits I can reach the top,” said Thomas.

It will take 12-18 months to build the home.

If you want to get involved, there will be a volunteer day to help with projects around the home before Thomas and his family finally move in.

If you have thoughts on this story, email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com.