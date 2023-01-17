Meet Bolo, the new therapy dog for Williamson County Schools, Franklin Special

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is welcoming a new member to the team: Bolo the dog.

"It kind of makes sense, it's law enforcement related: 'be on the look out'," said Sgt. Jacob Morley.

Complete with his own badge, Bolo is charged with bringing smiles to all he meets. He'll be patrolling Williamson County Schools and Franklin Special School District alongside SRO Sgt. Morley.

"Oh he's super friendly and doesn't argue with me," laughed Sgt. Morley.

Bolo was donated to the sheriff's office by Nashville K-9 and an anonymous family. He'll serve as a therapy dog in the schools.

Nashville K-9, LLC Bolo the therapy dog will work alongside SRO Sgt. Jacob Morley.

"Kids have stressors that are now artificial," said Ali Hemyari, CEO of Nashville K-9 and Hemyari Family Companies. "We have social media component. We have text message harassment, cyberbullying, and then on top of that, we have quizzes, tests."

But perhaps most impressive is Bolo's price tag.

"This dog specifically has a value of about $40,000," Hemyari said.

Nashville K-9 donates dogs every year to a different municipality free of charge.

"The average police dog — narcotics, explosives, apprehension, tracking/trailing, things like that — these dogs generally have a ticket of about $30,000 to $50,000 once they're finished," said Hemyari.

In just a few weeks, Bolo will be reporting for duty in schools.

"This dog doesn't discern. He loves everybody equally. So there's no discrimination at all," said Hemyari. "He just wants to be pet and loved and to some people that means the world to them."