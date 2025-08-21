Meet Chai! This dental office's therapy dog helps ease patient anxiety

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Brentwood dental practice has found a furry solution to help patients overcome one of the most common fears: dental anxiety.

Brentwood Dental Excellence's therapy dog, Chai, is golden doodle trained to provide comfort to nervous patients during dental procedures.

"He brings a calmness to your appointment," said one patient.

Chai's training began when he was a puppy, with visits to dental offices to familiarize him with the environment. Now, he moves from room to room, patient to patient, providing comfort throughout procedures.

The therapy dog lies calmly during procedures, offering a soothing presence. His presence helps create what Dr. Asma Malik describes as a safe environment for patients.

"Once they realize they're in a safe place and then having Mr. Chai on top of that," Malik said.

Dental anxiety is a common reason people postpone or skip dental appointments entirely. Chai's role is to help make dental care more comfortable for patients.

The well-dressed therapy dog even sports a tie as part of his professional appearance, adhering to all job responsibilities while expecting fair compensation in the form of treats and attention.

For patients like those at Brentwood Dental Excellence, having Chai present can transform a stressful experience into a more manageable one, potentially encouraging better dental health habits and regular checkups.

