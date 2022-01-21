Meet Chilly Pepper: a Titans super fan all the way from Chihuahua, Mexico

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From Mexico to Music City, fans often travel from near and far to see the Titans play.

But for one fan, catching a game requires taking two plane rides. It’s a commute super fan Fernando Espejo otherwise known as Chilly Pepper, has made more than 200 times.

“Well a few. Like 200 and something. Yeah, I fly back and forth every week from Mexico. I go to home games. Away games. Playoff games," he said.

Chilly Pepper was born and raised in Mexico, but unlike most of his friends, he didn’t like futbol. Instead, he liked football.

“I don’t like soccer. I’m the weird one down there,” he said.

Chilly Pepper travels from his home in Chihuahua to Nashville for every game. That means a six hour trip, but one he says he enjoys every time.

“It’s worth it. Watching the games, I don’t do much, the players play. I love the game," Espejo said.

His love for the game started more than 35 years ago.

“I was an Oilers fan. My family had season tickets for the Oilers. So I was like my daughter's age when they took me to the games. That was my first encounter with football, and I just loved the game,” Espejo said.

And all those trips to Music City has helped him find a family in the South.

“A few years back I just came here to the games, you know dressed up, watched the game, went back to the hotel and go back to the house. But then I met some people and started tailgating and everything. It’s a big community here," he said.

Espejo is confident this year the Titans will be the Superbowl Champions.

“It is our time. We have great players. We have huge superstars. This is our time," Espejo said.

