Meet Courtney Sedlacek: 5th & Taylor’s hero of Music City dining!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We know what people expect when they dine out in Music City: delicious food, fun vibes, and excellent service.

Many establishments can claim this, but one restaurant employee goes above and beyond and she's this month's Music City Hitmakers winner!

Coutney Sedlacek is a waitress and bartender at a trendy 5th and Taylor restaurant. Come in any evening and see her whipping up tasty cocktails and serving patrons with a smile and warm personality.

Courtney was nominated by a customer visiting from California! They came with a friend to celebrate the friend's 68th birthday. That friend had suffered a stroke, needed a walker, and just some extra care. Courtney's a Chicago native, but exudes southern charm with ease.

The customer actually said the night they dined at 5th & Taylor, despite them being slammed -- she made them feel like the only people in the place.

"You've got so many people, patrons coming in and out of the restaurant that like some sometimes maybe you're their first or last impression of Nashville," said Sedlacek.

Courtney told me despite being so busy on a typical night she does remember the friends from out of town who so appreciated her service. Of course, she doesn't do it for the accolades, it's just who she is! She loves the service and hospitality industry.

Speaking of that, if you know someone going above and beyond in the hospitality industry here in Nashville, you can nominate them for the Music City Hitmakers award!

