Meet David Dyer; instrument repairman for everyone from 6th graders to major stars

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — No matter where you see a show in Nashville, there's a fair chance you've heard an instrument that has passed through a little shop.

"I love taking a sick instrument and bringing it back to the original," said 81-year-old David Dyer, speaking between working on a saxophone. "It's for the enjoyment of watching somebody's eyes light up when [the instrument's] back the way it should be. It's priceless in the sense that it keeps them going."

David runs David Dyer Instrument Repair out of his Goodlettsville home. It's a snug space, with an aloe plant right outside in case he burns a finger. David's repaired instruments for more than 50 years.

"They're like your car needing an oil change," he said. "Eventually, they will need maintenance."

His work could be for a sixth grader playing in a middle school band or it could be for some of the most famous musicians of our time.

One day he got a call. Someone wanted a saxophone with the design of a flower made out of rhinestones. Who wanted that? It was Dolly Parton.

"I understand it's in her museum over in Dollywood now," David said.

He's repaired a saxophone for Barbara Mandrell.

"Barbara's a really good sax player," David continued.

On a wall is a note from Lee Greenwood.

"His road manager comes to me on a fairly regular basis to maintain his instruments," David explained.

He does a lot of repairs for the Nashville Symphony.

"And a lot of players for Ronnie Milsap, people like that," David said.

When a saxophone belonging to the late Ray Charles suffered some damage, it was David who was called in.

David said there are fewer people doing what he does today than back when there was a place like Hewgley's Music Shop in downtown Nashville. He said the years have taught him something key.

"I had to learn to treat each instrument equally," David explained. "I don't care if it's for a sixth grade beginner or someone that's professional. They all want the end results to be right. If you treat an instrument right, it'll treat you right."

