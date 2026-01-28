Meet the Fairview High cafeteria manager cooking and serving meals at the community's warming shelter

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WTVF) — One thing we've found from covering severe weather is this; the good people who step up to help are often dealing with the consequences of that weather themselves.

That's exactly the story with one woman in Fairview in her very busy cafeteria.

"I'm going to grab bowls to put the chowder and chili in!" shouted Maggie Henderson, hurrying to get another lunch ready.

This kitchen has come to feel like another home to Fairview High cafeteria manager Henderson.

"We're going to start putting potatoes in these boxes along with soups," she said, setting up a table.

Most days Henderson's feeding lunch to about 325 kids.

Right now, school's out. Henderson's job feeding people is as important as ever. All of the ice, bitter cold, and power outages in her Fairview community remind Henderson of 1994. Then, her mom worked at Dickson Middle.

"My mom was also a lunch lady," Henderson nodded. "During the ice storm of '94, we prepared food for the city that needed help."

Now, for the third day, Henderson's serving food in the Fairview High cafeteria.

"The city wanted to set up a warming station and asked if I would be willing to help," she said. "I said absolutely."

People walked into the cafeteria for a hot lunch.

"Hi!" Henderson said, smiling at the first person in line.

"May I have a baked potato and gumbo?"

"Absolutely!"

Just like the people staying warm at Fairview High, Henderson's also waiting for her home's power to be restored.

When I said earlier the kitchen's like another home to Henderson, right now, it really is home. Six members of the family have brought in air mattresses and are staying there.

The way Henderson sees it, it's just keeping her closer to the people she can help. Some meals she cooks. Other meals, she's happy to just serve.

"It wouldn't be as easy to handle this if the community didn't step up like it did," Henderson said. "We have food that's been donated by Publix, McAlister's, Uncle Lenny's, Sonic. We have Domino's and Papa John's coming later."

It was at this point, I found out another reason working these past three days have meant so much to Henderson.

"Six years ago, almost to the day, we had a house fire," she said. "People who didn't know us still showed up for us. This is one little bitty thing we can do to give back to that community that helped us. That's why when my boss called at 10:45 a.m. on a Sunday, I said, 'let's go.' They helped us when we needed it, and we're going to go help them when they need it. We're very grateful to be part of a community like this."

