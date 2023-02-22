Watch Now
Meet the longest-running free salsa class in Nashville

Posted at 11:22 AM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 12:22:41-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — If you are looking for an activity to get some exercise and learn some new dance moves for free in Nashville, there is a class just for you.

Sonya Miller-Hire has made history as the host of the longest-running free salsa class in Nashville. The class has been going on for 13 years, starting in 2010.

The class is every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Play Dance Bar, where it has been held for the last 10 years. After the hour-long class, you can dance the night away.

Miller-Hire says she started this because she wanted the class to be open to everyone.

"Free comes with the idea of fun. It allows us to have a break from the normal routine, and it just gives us that fun and encouragement and the ability to just do what we want to do," said Miller-Hire.

The class rotates teachers every week and teaches not just salsa, but also bachata, cha cha, swing, and more.

Miller-Hire says she first learned salsa when studying abroad in Venezuela. Now she is happy that her class brings in people of all skill levels and ages together to dance.

