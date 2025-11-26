Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Meet the songwriters shaping today’s country music

Meet the songwriters shaping today’s country music
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Music City struck all the right notes as Nashville turned up the spotlight for its annual celebration of country music.

We know the headliners — Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Megan Moroney — but behind every hit is a songwriter.

NewsChannel 5 Photojournalist Jimmy Farmer captured their names, their faces — and their moment in the spotlight.

Vandy's band of misfits turns heads with 7-1 start

This is a story I immediately went home and showed my boys - young athletes with big dreams. The Vanderbilt football team's success has stolen the spotlight - what I love about Steve Layman's story is he reveals the individual hardships it took to get there. As Clark Lea says, "we all have scuff marks." This team proves perseverance pays off!

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.