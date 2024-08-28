Meet the two horses using their story to make a difference in the lives of children

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — We've all overcome challenges in life.

It can be a hard thing to do, but knowing someone who understands what we've gone through can make it a little easier.

Maybe we can't always find that in people, but more so animals.

We've brought you stories before from Saddle Up in Franklin. The organization provides equine therapy and other opportunities for children and young adults with disabilities.

With dozens of horses on property, they come from different walks of life.

"So Bishop is blind in one eye," said Lindsey Wood, who leads lessons at Saddle Up. "Pip was rescued. We think he did some type of job where he pulled a cart or buggy just based on some of the scars he has on his face."

What's on the outside, though, doesn't show the drive and determination on the inside.

"With these horses especially, I think because they know they came from a tough situation, they're willing to help others," Wood said. "Especially when they're getting the care, the love, and the attention that they didn't get maybe in their first life or first career."

These horses go through a rigorous training once they arrive at Saddle Up. Wood put it best about the demeanor of these horses.

"He is of a massive size," Wood said about Bishop. "He's our largest horse on property. So in addition to the confidence they get on his back, I think they get a lot of confidence in working with him and gaining his trust because he is blind on that right side."

Each day is another chance to put one foot, or hoof, in front of the other. It's an opportunity not to dwell on the hand you're dealt, but to lend that hand to a friend.

"With him having some type of limitation, it is nice to connect that with our kids because we can show, look just because you might have some type of challenge, doesn't mean you're not capable."

To see the horses in action working with these children, watch in the player above.

Do you have a positive story you'd like to share? You can email me at Austin.Pollack@newschannel5.com.