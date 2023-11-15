Meet the woodworker adding something special to NewsChannel 5's upcoming mural

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What better way to spread love than through art? In Nashville, what better way to share art than in a mural? We are known for our beautiful murals, and as a gift to Nashville, NewsChannel 5 wanted to create one too. Recently, we introduced you to the artist behind our mural. Now, we introduce you to someone else involved in a special project for the city we love.

"It's very therapeutic to get out and work with wood," said Tony Pearson.

Woodwork wasn't the initial plan for Tony up through his college years.

"I never hammered a day in my life!" he laughed.

Tony thought he'd be a coach and teacher, but after a summer doing woodworking the year after graduating, he knew this was where he belonged. His Classic Custom Cabinetry business now handles homes, bars, restaurants, and more. It's all work done with a perfect outdoor view of a Hermitage day.

"It's very quiet, very peaceful," said Tony. "It's very laid back which I, personally, enjoy that type of atmosphere."

Tony's now a part of a project unlike anything he's done before.

Not long ago, we introduced you to Kimberly Clo, hairdresser turned artist. Kimberly has been commissioned to create a mural for NewsChannel 5. We can't tell you the location or show you the design just yet.

Tony is creating a bench to sit in front of Kimberly's mural, and he's also handling other woodwork for the project.

Work was underway Tuesday on initial painting and wood shaping.

"We've got some local material that we're building this out of," Tony said. "You've got something out there in the public that you can see and use, sit on, touch, feel. We've got a very one-of-a-kind piece we're building for this art project."

You will be seeing more stories about Kimberly, Tony, and our mural. We are excited to be able to add this art to the city we call home. When it’s finished we hope you will be able to come take a look and enjoy it as well.

