Meeting set for Metro retirees seeking answers in dispute between Humana and VUMC on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A meeting on Monday will aim to bring answers to former Metro employees who fear they may lose their health care. Many affected said a decision by Metro leaders has left them caught in the middle of an insurance dispute.

Monday at 10 a.m. those affected by the dispute will be able to share their thoughts at Inglewood Baptist Church. City leaders have been invited and a Humana representative will be on site.

Come April 1, Vanderbilt University Medical Center will no longer accept the Humana plan the retirees have been switched to, which has caused a financial frenzy for those that rely on that care.

The chaos began back in 2021 when Metro leaders voted to change health care coverage for retirees and former employees who receive pensions. It forced them into a Medicare Advantage Plan insured by Humana.

Problems come as Vanderbilt has said it will stop accepting that plan because of a disagreement over reimbursement rates. It means the retirees aren't covered as they have been and they said switching plans would cost them thousands, but staying with their current one could mean paying out of pocket.

They're hoping the dispute comes to an end and also hope Metro leaders will reconsider switching them back to what they originally had.

Discussions between Humana and Vanderbilt are still ongoing.