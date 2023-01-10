Watch Now
News

Actions

Mega Millions jackpot tops more than $1 billion for Tuesday night drawing

Mega Millions
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Amy Sancetta/AP
Johnny Maroun sells Mega Million lottery tickets to a customer at the family's Marathon service station in Moreland Hills, Ohio on Wednesday, March 28, 2012. With a massive multi-state lottery jackpot up for grabs in Friday's drawing, plenty of folks are fantasizing how to spend the money. But doing it the right way ó protecting your riches, your identity and your sanity ó takes some thought and planning. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
Mega Millions
Posted at 5:56 AM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 06:56:44-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than $1 billion is up for grabs Tuesday night during the next Mega Millions jackpot drawing. It’s the fourth time in only four years the prize has reached this level.

Winning what could be the third largest jackpot in Mega Millions history doesn’t mean you’d be walking away a billionaire. The cash value equals just under $570 million.

Even if you don’t win the big prize, smaller prizes are still an option. Since the last jackpot was won in October, 27 million winning tickets have been sold in the two dozen drawings since.

Some of those ranging from $1 to $2 million. None of those tickets were in the Volunteer State.

The drawing will happen at 10 p.m.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap