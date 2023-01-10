Mega Millions jackpot tops more than $1 billion for Tuesday night drawing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than $1 billion is up for grabs Tuesday night during the next Mega Millions jackpot drawing. It’s the fourth time in only four years the prize has reached this level.

Winning what could be the third largest jackpot in Mega Millions history doesn’t mean you’d be walking away a billionaire. The cash value equals just under $570 million.

Even if you don’t win the big prize, smaller prizes are still an option. Since the last jackpot was won in October, 27 million winning tickets have been sold in the two dozen drawings since.

Some of those ranging from $1 to $2 million. None of those tickets were in the Volunteer State.

The drawing will happen at 10 p.m.