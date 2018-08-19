Mega Millions Player In Brentwood Wins $1 Million

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - Two Tennessee Lottery players became millionaires when this weekend's numbers were drawn.

In Millington, someone won $2 million playing Powerball, and a player in Brentwood also hit a big win of $1 million playing Mega Millions.

To win $2 million, the Powerball player had to match five of the six numbers that were drawn. Plus, that player added the Power Play for an extra dollar, doubling the prize.

The Mega Millions player also matched five of the six numbers that were drawn to win $1 million.

Identities are not released until prizes have been claimed.