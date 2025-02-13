Meharry Gospel Choir performs national anthem at Predators game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This Black history month, we want to acknowledge the amazing musical contributions of our historically Black colleges and universities. One of those schools has a history you may not know, and they've just added a bit more history to their story.

All the practice and vocal warm-ups are worth it to Deranique Jones when the time comes for her group to sing together.

"I feel very connected to God," she said. "I feel connected to the people I'm singing with."

For Deranique, going into the medical field is carrying on the legacy of her father Derrick.

"I'm getting my MD from Meharry," she explained.

Actually, singing with this group is carrying on a legacy too.

The historically Black medical school Meharry Medical College has a long story with the Meharry Singers. Some of the library's pictures of the group date back a hundred years. They sang as a sort of outlet as they studied to save lives.

Today, as the vice president of the Meharry Gospel Choir, Deranique said her group is also finding that outlet.

"I think it's very cool we each get to use our gifts while studying to become a doctor, a dentist, getting our PhD," she said.

On Saturday night, the Meharry Gospel Choir had a special rehearsal in a room of Bridgestone Arena. Deranique and friends were getting a big audience, singing for Nashville.

"We have been invited to perform the national anthem at the Predators game," Deranique smiled.

The Meharry Gospel Choir's performance was met with roaring applause. In more than a hundred years of music at Meharry, this was a new milestone.

"Sometimes we get nervous before we sing, it feels like God takes over for us," Deranique smiled.

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.