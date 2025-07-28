Meharry Medical College Opens High-Tech Dental Innovation Suite

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Meharry Medical College’s School of Dentistry unveiled its new Center for Research and Education Technology (CRET) Innovation Suite, marking a major step forward for dental education in Nashville.

The new center will give Meharry students access to cutting-edge technology and hands-on training that mirrors real-world dental practices. Students will work alongside dental hygienists and assistants, learning advanced procedures and techniques before entering professional clinics.

The CRET Innovation Suite is designed to strengthen Meharry’s mission of preparing the next generation of dental professionals while expanding opportunities for students to deliver high-quality care to the community.