Meharry Medical College opens new affordable housing center for students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many colleges and universities in middle Tennessee are having troubles with housing students due to limited availability.

Meharry Medical College says they’ve built an entire learning center to tackle the problem.

The HBCU says it's an effort to boost enrollment while they say it's a tough time for students to find affordable housing while they attend school.

The new Constellation Place, known as the Living and Learning Center, is a six-story structure with a single-level parking garage, 126 apartment-style units, teaching and retail spaces. The facility also houses offices, support, resident amenities and outdoor terraces. Each apartment unit has 710-716 square feet of floor space and a washer and dryer in each unit.

There's a fitness center, teaching and learning spaces to continue outside the traditional classroom.

Representatives with the college say it’s all about fostering growth in the community and giving students as many resources as possible during this tough time.