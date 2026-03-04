Meharry Medical College’s School of Dentistry providing free dental care on March 7

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Meharry Medical College’s School of Dentistry will be providing free dental care to those who need it.

On March 7, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. students, faculty and volunteers will provide cleanings, fillings and extractions to adults and children in Nashville and the surrounding areas.

Services are on a first-come, first-served basis. Patients should report to Henry A. Moses Alumni Hall on Meharry’s campus for registration. No ID or insurance is required.

