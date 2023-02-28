Watch Now
Meharry Medical dental students prep for free health clinic this weekend

NewsChannel5
Posted at 8:06 AM, Feb 28, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's a free way to get some basic health care this weekend. Meharry Medical students are prepping for the school’s annual Oral Health Day on Saturday, March 4.

The free dental clinic is in partnership with Remote Area Medical. Meharry students and providers will be offering free services that range from cleanings, fillings and extractions.

Doors open at 7 a.m. and the clinic will operate on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration is happening at Henry A Moses Alumni Hall. No insurance or IDs are required and attendees must be at least 18 years old.

For those that plan to go, the best advice is to arrive early.

