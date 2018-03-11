Meharry Offers Free Dental Services

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Some people across the community have been smiling a little brighter after taking advantage of free dental services at Meharry Medical College.
As a part of "Oral Health Day" at the school, people without insurance were able to get free cleanings, extractions, and fillings.
More than 600 people participated, and some started lining up hours before the event began.
School leaders said many people aren't able to make it to the dentist each year, and by offering free services, they can help people who need it most.
“This is just part of Meharry's fulfilling its mission to serve the underserved and offer people care no matter who they are or where they come from,” James Hildreth, President and CEO of Meharry Medical College, said.
Meharry also showed off its new mobile dentistry unit. It features four dental chairs and will be taken all over the state. Up next, it will be headed to help people in rural counties in East Tennessee.