Meharry's first Physician Assistant program students prepare for inaugural graduation

NASHVILLE, TN (WTVF) — Meharry Medical College is preparing to celebrate a milestone as its brand new Physician Assistant program readies for its first commencement ceremony this Saturday, May 17.

The graduation will mark the completion of study for the inaugural class of the Physician Assistant Sciences program and first graduates from the new School of Global Health.

Among the graduates is Jade Norman, who has been named 2024 PA Student of the Year by the American Academy of Physicians Associates, bringing national recognition to the program in its very first year.

The recognition highlights the early success of Meharry's newest academic offering, which aims to address healthcare workforce needs by training qualified physician assistants.

The ceremony for the Schools of Graduate Studies, Applied Computational Sciences and Global Health will take place at The Temple Church in Nashville at 2 p.m. CT.

