Mel's Drive-In owner talks Nashville location, American Graffiti, George Lucas, and family legacy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The remainder of Second Avenue opened to vehicles Monday following years of recovery efforts from the 2020 bombing. With the re-opening, one of the newest additions to downtown is sharing their story. It involves a legendary business name, a beloved film, and a world-famous director.

"So, we're a classic American diner," said Colton Weiss, sitting in the new Nashville location of Mel's Drive-In. "When they walk in, it has a really authentic vibe to it. That's because we're from that era. People can feel that when they come inside. I'm a third generation owner."

After the end of World War II, there's this boom in the sales of cars. With that came a whole lot of drive-in movie theaters and drive-in diners. This spoke to Weiss' grandfather, Mel Weiss.

"He said, 'I'm gonna look and see if I can make some kind of restaurant that has to do with the big car movement going on in America,'" Weiss said.

"This is my grandfather, Mel, right here," Weiss said pointing to a picture on the wall. "This is my grandmother, Marion. This is them cutting the ribbon in 1947 for our first location."

Mel's Drive-In was a hit in San Francisco.

"That's how Mel's started out as a real carhop restaurant," Weiss explained.

In the early 70s, things get really interesting.

"What do you think of the movie, American Graffiti?" I asked Weiss.

"It's one of my favorite movies of all time," he smiled.

During pre-production for American Graffiti, Mel Weiss was approached about the drive-in being used for scenes by a director named George Lucas.

"My grandfather thought George Lucas was just some hippie from San Francisco, which is kinda funny," Weiss smiled.

Mel Weiss went with it. That was a good call. The film was a hit. George Lucas moved on to direct Star Wars. Mel's Drive-In was immortalized. The Nashville spot has a replica of the car that carried Paul Le Mat and Mackenzie Phillips.

"Jay Leno, he's a big fan of ours, brings his classic cars to our Mel's in Sherman Oaks," Weiss said, showcasing celebrity pictures on the wall. "Really great guy. This is Arnold Schwarzenegger. Snoop Dogg. Wiz Khalifa."

Mel's Drive-In actually got to Nashville a few months ago, but with the re-opening of Second Ave., Weiss said it felt like a good time to share the family story. Also, December 23rd is 79 years since his grandfather opened the original.

"I view Mel's as such an American brand more than anything and Nashville being such an American city, it just felt like we fit so well here," Weiss said. "The big neon sign we have, we call her Betty. She's our car hop waitress. The only difference for Nashville is we threw on a little cowgirl hat on her."

Weiss was only in the 3rd grade when his grandfather died. He didn't get to know him very well. However, Weiss is surrounded by the people and iconic sights that were part of an incredible life.

"It's amazing to be able to continue on this legacy," Weiss said. "It's a big deal for myself, my family, and everyone involved."

