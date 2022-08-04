Member of first girls' flag football team in Tennessee signs with collegiate team

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — A member of the first-ever girls' flag football team in Tennessee will now be taking her talents to the collegiate level.

Eva Siemen signed Wednesday to play the sport in college, at Campbellsville University in Kentucky.

The team will have its inaugural season next Spring.

"I'm hoping that I'll just continue to improve, and our team will go out there and win a lot of games, and we'll all learn how to play more and just have a really cool first season," Siemen said.

She currently plays at Summit High School in Williamson County.

The county teamed up with the Tennessee Titans last year to help bring flag football to schools, and it's growing in popularity.

The Titans have expanded the Girls Flag Football program to include Metro Public Schools, which will kick off next spring.